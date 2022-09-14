Jurors hear 911 audio, testimony about family troubles on Day 2 of Mason Sisk murder trial

Cryptic hints at school, strange behavior on vacation and possible trouble with a drug dealer — these were just some of the topics discussed by witnesses who took the stand Tuesday during the trial of Elkmont teen and accused family killer Mason Sisk.

Sisk is accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings in 2019. Prosecutors believe their case will prove his guilt, while his defense team says there’s enough reason to cast doubt on the prosecution’s case.

After each presented opening statements to jurors Tuesday morning, prosecutors called their first witness, a school employee who discussed Sisk’s behavior leading up to the murders.

She testified Sisk told her he wouldn’t be coming back to school after the Labor Day weekend. That’s the weekend his family members were each shot in the head as they slept.

Her testimony was followed by a husband and wife who spent time with the Sisk family on a beach vacation in Florida just before the murders. They each testified that Sisk’s father was acting strange during the trip and wouldn’t hold Sisk’s baby brother, allegedly telling the couple that he didn’t think the baby was his biological child.

The couple also testified to a pistol that went missing during the trip. It was owned by the husband, who said he didn’t think Sisk took the gun but knew someone in the house did. He said Sisk’s father told him about getting into some trouble over money owed to a drug dealer.

Audio, visual evidence

In addition to hearing from witnesses, jurors got to hear the 911 call Sisk placed after the murders. Sisk can be heard telling dispatchers he was playing video games in the basement when he heard five gunshots and ran upstairs to find his family dead.

“My family has been shot,” he tells the dispatcher.

In the recording, Sisk says he doesn’t know who shot them but did hear footsteps and a car zooming off. He says it sounded like a Chevrolet and went left from the house, toward Elkmont.

He can be heard repeating the story to a deputy from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office before the call disconnects.

The 911 call was followed by about 40 minutes of body-worn camera footage from deputies and investigators who were on the scene. Portions of audio recorded by the camera were redacted, but the graphic video of deputies finding the victims remained tough to watch for some in the courtroom Tuesday.

Sisk’s defense team has suggested deputies pointed to Sisk as a suspect early on, but the senior deputy at the scene on the night of the murders told the courtroom Tuesday that when they arrived, Sisk was considered a witness only.

Looking ahead

Testimony is set to resume 9 a.m. Wednesday and could last through the week. Jurors are expected to see more body-worn camera footage from deputies, as well as hear testimony from deputies who were at the scene that night.

Other witnesses expected to testify for the prosecution include forensic experts and Mike Blakely, who was sheriff of Limestone County when the murders occurred. Blakely was in the room, questioning Sisk, when Sisk confessed to the killings.