Kirstie Allsopp slams ‘Meghan and Harry’s treatment of Queen’

“And I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. So, that was just quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now. I can’t really explain what the feeling was when she did it, but it was really nice.”

When asked why she wanted to hug Meghan, the teen answered: “It just went through my mind. Everyone was kind of cheering me on, and I guess I felt like I needed to in a way. I just really wanted to at least hug her, because I look up to her in some ways, and it just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

She added: “It’s still such a sad thing that is happening now.

“Because the queen died and also because of everything. It was quite nice to see William and Kate and Meghan and Harry together. I just wanted to show her that she’s welcome here, I guess. I wanted to hug her after everything that’s happened, really now.”