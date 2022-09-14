Kym Marsh insists she has no ‘advantage’ on Strictly despite pop past

Kym Marsh, 46, insisted that she isn’t an experienced dancer, despite practising the art on stage with Hear’Say from the tender age of 24. The Coronation Street fave told the world that her early pop past was “just faffing about ” and questioned whether it even counted, following claims she had an unfair advantage on the Strictly dancefloor.
“[I’m] not really [an experienced dancer],” she stated, before adding: “We’re talking 20 years ago faffing about on stage in Hear’Say.
“It’s a whole different thing, and even if that did count as experience in dance, this is ballroom.”
Kym was one of the first celebrities to be announced for this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, but her track record when it comes to dance moves has already caused controversy.
In comparison, stars such as Kaye Adams of Loose Women and Will Mellor of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps have had no professional history on the dance floor.
However, Kym reiterated that she didn’t believe her past would necessarily provide her with greater knowledge than others.
“I’ve got all the posture and grace of a Quaver,” she joked to New! magazine.
Kym auditioned for reality TV talent show Popstars back in 2000, before releasing her first single with Hear’Say in March 2001.
Their debut effort, Pure and Simple, became the fastest-selling number one single since records began.
However, Kym left the group less than a year later, and by October 2002 the group had disbanded altogether, citing “abuse from the public” as the reason for their demise.
The first to abandon ship, Kym had referred to major disagreements with co-stars Myleene Klass and Noel Sullivan.
Kym looked back on the bad times as a Hear’Say member less than fondly, telling the Evening Standard: “There were so many rows I had counselling.”
Her time in the band had also been fraught with trouble due to members regularly suffering trolling from the public and boos when they arrived on stage.
During one of the tours, the group was even threatened by a man initially believed to have been armed at a motorway service station.
However, Kym and Myleene have no hard feelings now, and there was once even talk of a Hear’Say reunion after the pair set up a Whatsapp group in recent years to discuss it.
Now, after her short-lived time in the band, Kym is expected back on the dancefloor at age 46.
Feverish anticipation surrounds the future of this weekend’s launch show, with fears that it could be postponed or even cancelled altogether.
Since Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week, TV schedules have been severely disrupted, with a priority on coverage honouring the late monarch.
It has been claimed there is a 50% chance that it will air as planned on September 17.
TV Zone’s Twitter page stated: “For everybody asking: It’s still 50/50 as to whether #Strictly will air next weekend. The question the BBC will be weighing up is whether it’s appropriate to air it on the bank holiday weekend of the funeral and period of national mourning.”
However, others have suggested that it could be a bit of light-hearted relief from the sombre tone of the rest of the weekend, and something the Queen might have approved of herself if she’d still been alive.
