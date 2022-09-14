Kym Marsh insists she has no ‘advantage’ on Strictly despite pop past

Kym Marsh, 46, insisted that she isn’t an experienced dancer, despite practising the art on stage with Hear’Say from the tender age of 24. The Coronation Street fave told the world that her early pop past was “just faffing about ” and questioned whether it even counted, following claims she had an unfair advantage on the Strictly dancefloor.

“[I’m] not really [an experienced dancer],” she stated, before adding: “We’re talking 20 years ago faffing about on stage in Hear’Say.

“It’s a whole different thing, and even if that did count as experience in dance, this is ballroom.”

Kym was one of the first celebrities to be announced for this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, but her track record when it comes to dance moves has already caused controversy.

In comparison, stars such as Kaye Adams of Loose Women and Will Mellor of Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps have had no professional history on the dance floor.

