Large tree crashes into Daytona Beach home, trapping 89-year-old woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A large oak tree crashed into a Daytona Beach home Tuesday morning, nearly striking an 89-year-old woman, fire officials said.

Katie Speed suffered minor injuries when the tree collapsed onto her house on Fulton Street, crushing the roof.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Daytona Beach fire officials said Speed was trapped in her bedroom by fallen debris.

“Crews were able to rapidly extricate the (woman), who was thankfully protected by a void space created by the collapsed tree,” fire officials posted on Facebook.

Ad

Speed’s grandson, Edgar Reddick, said his grandmother was likely saved by her daily routine.

“Knowing my grandma, she probably was in there at that time of day, before she gets up, doing her daily Bible reading,” said Reddick, who added that his mother also lives in the home. “It could be worse. Just thankful that she’s here to live to tell the story. She really escaped one this time.”

The fire department said the tree was rotted, causing it to fall on the house.

The woman was taken to AdventHealth in Daytona Beach for evaluation.

“Her left leg is bruised and swollen and she’s still shook up,” said Speed’s sister, Willie Harvey.

According to the American Red Cross, volunteers reported to the home to help the woman living there.

Fire crews said the house has been deemed uninhabitable.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Ad