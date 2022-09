For those looking to travel around London currently, all London Underground lines are currently running a good service according to TFL.

This includes the Jubilee and Northern lines, which both serve London Bridge, the closest station to the end of the queue.

There are also no reported disruptions to theĀ 17, 21, 35, 43, 47, 133, 141, 149, 343, 344, 381, 388, and 521 buses that serve the area around London Bridge.