Longtime Yellowstone County elections chief announces resignation

For the first time since 2005, Bret Rutherford isn’t sure how he’ll be spending Election Day.

The Yellowstone County elections chief announced his retirement last week and will leave his post on Oct. 7. He’s worked in the elections office since 2005 and became the county’s chief election administrator in 2010.

“It’s time to move on,” he said. “This is the longest I’ve done anything in my life.”

His choice to walk away, especially one month before Election Day, was a weighty decision that involved the whole family.

“This was just the right time for us,” he said.

Much of the work for setting up November’s election will be done by the time Rutherford leaves. The vast majority of the county votes absentee — more than 80,000 ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 14. Overall, Yellowstone County has 104,000 registered voters.

From there it’s a matter of collecting those ballots once they’re mailed back and then processing them starting on Nov. 7. The following day is Election Day and the county’s sole polling location at MetraPark will be open and initial results will be published starting at 8 p.m., once polls close.

“The staff just needs to execute,” Rutherford said. “We should have everything ready to go.”

The county is actively seeking Rutherford’s replacement and has posted his position on job sites. In the meantime, to oversee the coming election, county commissioners have brought in Kevin Gillen, a retired deputy Yellowstone County attorney.

Hiring Rutherford’s replacement could be difficult. It’s a tight job market in general and in the market of experienced election administrators it’s particularly thin pickings. Nationwide election administrators are leaving for new professions.

Baseless claims of stolen elections in the last two years — particularly the 2020 presidential election — and the resulting political pressure placed on election offices around the country have pushed many administrators out the door.

“It’s been different since 2016,” Rutherford said.

Still, his decision to leave was more personal, not necessarily reflected by national trends. And parts of the job he will genuinely miss. As a devotee of efficiency, he relished working with state legislators to find ways to make the state’s election regulations and requirements more efficient.

He praised the professionalism of the elections office staff and talked about how much he enjoys working them. One of his favorite parts of the job was just chatting up voters who came into the office or came out to vote on election night.

“I’ll miss the people,” he said.