Macron champions ‘unbreakable’ bound with UK in call with Charles

Emmanuel Macron revealed he has spoken to King Charles III as he championed the “unbreakable” link between France and the United Kingdom. The French President announced he had spoken to Charles via telephone late last night.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Macron said: “On the telephone with His Majesty King Charles III, I offered him France’s condolences for the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“I will be in London on Monday to attend the funeral.”
Mr Macron will join up to 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
Around 500 guests will be world dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden.
In a tribute to Charles’ late mother, the French President added: “The link between France and the United Kingdom is unbreakable.
“We will continue to weave it, following the path laid out by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
However, Mr Macron also recorded a message honouring the bilingual Queen following Her Majesty’s death last Thursday.
He said: “To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was the Queen.
France, a nation which executed King Louis XVI when it became a republic in 1793, has been split on how its President should pay his respect to the Queen, including his decision to fly flags at half-mast.
Yann Galut, the socialist mayor of Bourges, said: “This request seems incredible to me.
“I respect the sorrow of our English friends but I will not put up the French flag over the municipal buildings of Bourges.
“We are a republican country. Why should I pay tribute to a foreign monarch?”
