Macron champions ‘unbreakable’ bound with UK in call with Charles

Emmanuel Macron revealed he has spoken to King Charles III as he championed the “unbreakable” link between France and the United Kingdom. The French President announced he had spoken to Charles via telephone late last night.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Macron said: “On the telephone with His Majesty King Charles III, I offered him France’s condolences for the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“I will be in London on Monday to attend the funeral.”

Mr Macron will join up to 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Around 500 guests will be world dignitaries, including US President Joe Biden.

