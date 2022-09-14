Marilyn Monroe’s ghost ‘throwing things in anger’ on Blonde set

Marilyn Monroe continues to be one of Hollywood’s greatest sex symbols and was an incredibly successful star during her short life. But behind the scenes, the real-life Norma Jean Mortenson suffered through exploitation, love life issues and a drug addiction that eventually led to her tragic and premature death.

Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel Blonde charts a fictionalised take on the truth of Monroe’s life, which has now been made into a notorious upcoming Netflix movie which has been given the first-ever NC-17 rating for the streaming service. Reviews for the film have praised Ana de Armas in the starring role, but have been split on the movie itself.

IndieWire claimed of director Andrew Dominik: “[He] critiques the world for reducing his subject down to her topline assets—and then treats her in exactly the same way. His Marilyn is a sexy, breathy blonde with daddy issues. And that’s all, folks.”

And according to his leading lady, Monroe’s ghost was letting them know on set when she wasn’t happy with how she was being portrayed in the movie.