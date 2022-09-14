Mother saves child from carjacking; carjackers caught after police chase, crash

Two stolen cars involved in a carjacking both crashed in Milwaukee on Monday after police pursuits. From start to finish, the chase of both vehicles lasted less than five miles.It began around 6:00 in a Wauwatosa residential neighborhood at 85th and Stickney. Police said an armed man approached the driver of a Mercedes SUV outside their home, demanding her car.WISN 12 News spoke to the carjacking victim. She said she pleaded with the armed man to let her get her son from the backseat of her Mercedes. She said he gave her moments to get her child before taking off in their SUV.Wauwatosa police said Milwaukee officers chased the Mercedes to Washington Park, where it crashed and police arrested the driver.WISN 12 News crews were there minutes later. One of the front tires of the Mercedes was blown out, but the vehicle was otherwise ok, with the kid’s bike and woman’s purse all still inside.Police said they think a stolen Hummer was also involved in stealing the Mercedes in Wauwatosa.MPD chased that Hummer until it collided with a minivan at 27th and Lisbon, less than a mile east of the crashed Mercedes.The Hummer was totaled after flipping onto its side into a tree.Police say no one was hurt in the minivan. WISN 12 News spoke to the occupants on scene, one of whom was disabled, none were comfortable speaking on camera. Medics took an injured man and woman in the Hummer to the hospital. Police said they arrested people from both vehicles.

