Motorists warned of fines up to £5,000 from little-known driving laws

Most UK drivers are confident in their knowledge of motoring laws thanks to the Highway Code and driving tests. However, drivers are being warned of some common occurrences which could lead to drivers being slapped with hefty fines.

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Most of us are aware that we will receive a fine and points on our licence for speeding or talking on a mobile phone.

“But there are many rules and regulations of the road that we may not have been directly taught, that are very important to know in order to avoid prosecution.

“Motorists often assume that they only risk points on their licence by driving too fast, running a red light or causing an accident, but being a safe driver and keeping your licence clean isn’t as simple as that.

“Being wary of the less obvious rules, regulations and laws can keep drivers out of trouble with the law and help keep their insurance premiums down at a time when we all need to keep costs to a minimum.”

READ MORE: Drivers urged to press simple button to reduce fuel consumption