Motorists warned of fines up to £5,000 from little-known driving laws

Most UK drivers are confident in their knowledge of motoring laws thanks to the Highway Code and driving tests. However, drivers are being warned of some common occurrences which could lead to drivers being slapped with hefty fines.
Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk said: “Most of us are aware that we will receive a fine and points on our licence for speeding or talking on a mobile phone.
“But there are many rules and regulations of the road that we may not have been directly taught, that are very important to know in order to avoid prosecution.
“Motorists often assume that they only risk points on their licence by driving too fast, running a red light or causing an accident, but being a safe driver and keeping your licence clean isn’t as simple as that.
“Being wary of the less obvious rules, regulations and laws can keep drivers out of trouble with the law and help keep their insurance premiums down at a time when we all need to keep costs to a minimum.”
Splashing pedestrians
Splashing pedestrians can be an offence of careless and inconsiderate driving whether done with malicious intent or not.
It is used where “driving amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience or aggressiveness”.
A common punishment for this offence is a £100 fine and three points on the licence but fines can rise as high as £5,000.
Taking care to avoid puddles near bus shelters and pedestrianised areas is the best way to avoid picking up avoidable points.
Driving with pets
Most motorists aren’t aware that it is dangerous and illegal to have their pet dog in the car unsecured when driving.
Although this offence usually attracts a fine and three points, this could increase to nine points for more serious offences.
Swearing
Getting angry behind the wheel could land motorists in hot water, especially when it is excessive.
Not only can this be classified as a breach of peace, but it could also leave an angry driver with up to a £1,000 fine and three points on their licence.
