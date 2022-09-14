Northrop Grumman exec says SpaceX’s Starship rocket has ‘awesome’ potential but ‘not there yet’

Starship prototype #24 conducts a test firing of six of its Raptor engines at the company’s facility near Brownsville, Texas on Sept. 8, 2022.

PARIS — The leader of a Northrop Grumman subsidiary that’s working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX sees exciting potential in the private space venture’s massive Starship rockets, but warned the industry should temper expectations until it hits key milestones.

Northrop Grumman has an agreement with SpaceX to launch robotic spacecraft that extend the life of satellites in orbit. The Northrop unit has twice successfully docked its spacecraft with satellites, and plans to expand the service.

“We’re working with SpaceX — Starship is going to be an awesome capability,” Rob Hauge, president of Northrop Grumman’s SpaceLogistics, said during a panel at the annual World Satellite Business Week conference on Wednesday

But, speaking to CNBC after the panel, Hauge said that while “Starship will be helpful,” SpaceX has yet to reach orbit with a prototype of the rocket.

“There’s still a lot of work to do … we need to see a mature launch vehicle,” Hauge told CNBC. “Starship is not there yet.”