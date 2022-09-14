Norwegian firm Ludenso launches in UK with augmented reality platform for publishers

Norwegian educational technology company Ludenso is launching in the UK with an augmented reality (AR) platform created specifically for publishers.

The tool enables editorial teams without technical expertise to retrofit existing or new print textbooks with 3D models, videos, audio and links to improve the learning experience for students. They can then be accessed via the Ludenso Explore app by students with access to that textbook.

Ludenso launched the product in Norway in 2021 and has already partnered with major publishers across Europe including SAGE, Plantyn and Aschehoug to enrich key textbook titles with augmented reality. The company has signed Matthew Jones, formerly vice-president for content at e-book subscription service Perlego, as an adviser to help forge partnerships with UK publishers.

Jones said: “I’m extremely excited to join Ludenso’s mission to cater for every learner via AR-enriched textbooks. I’ve been following their progress for the last couple of years and I’ve been hugely impressed by what they’ve built. The team are completely pedagogical in their approach and avoid the gimmickry often associated with this field. I believe augmented reality will — even in the short term — have a huge impact on the publishing industry by fundamentally enabling publishers to create more seamless learning journeys for students. The metrics from publisher partnerships in Norway and across Europe are extremely encouraging, and I believe Ludenso has something very unique to offer publishers in the UK.”

Eirik Wahlstrom, co-founder and c.e.o., added: “I’m delighted to welcome Matthew to our team. His background — first as a teacher and then as an innovator in the industry with Perlego — is perfectly suited to what Ludenso wants to achieve. We have huge ambitions to empower millions of educators and learners in the UK and beyond with augmented reality, and we aim to become a global leader within pedagogy and AR within 2023.”