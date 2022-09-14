People And Pets Should Avoid Contact With Salem’s Captain Pond: NHDES





SALEM,NH — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) on Wednesday issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for Captain Pond in Salem.

The NHDES has advised lake users to avoid contact with the water and for pet owners to keep their pets out of the water. “The cyanobacteria advisory went into effect on September 14, 2022, and will remain in effect until NHDES confirms that cell concentrations of the bloom have subsided,” the NHDES said in a statement.

According to the NHDES, the bloom first was reported on Tuesday. It appeared as a blue-green murkiness in the water and affected a large portion of Captain Pond, the agency said. Samples collected and reviewed on Wednesday revealed cyanobacteria in concentrations of up to 76,000 cells/mL in areas of highest observed accumulations, according to experts.

The NHDES said advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. The agency said that the advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short-term exposure.

According to the NHDES, cyanobacteria are a natural component of water bodies, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon a cell’s death. These toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity, the NHDES said.

Among the acute health effects related to exposure to toxins are: irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. Chronic effects may include liver and central nervous system damage, the NHDES said. “Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors, or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore, the NHDES said in a statement. More information about harmful algal and cynobacteria blooms is available on the NHDES website.