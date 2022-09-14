PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

Yogi is a 2 ½-year-old retriever/Labrador/mix. A big, handsome guy at 80 pounds but has been as big as 93 pounds according to his records. He’s smart but hasn’t been trained. He loves to go for walks and explore and would benefit from a home that has big dog experience because of his size and strength. He’s stunning, with a black coat with some dark mahogany-colored legs and a big head. He’s neutered, has received a veterinary certificate and has been microchipped.

Mabel is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She’s a little overwhelmed with the crazy shelter environment but is starting to adjust. Mabel can be described as sweet, loves long pets and can be lazy. She was surrendered because her owner got divorced and moved to a place that won’t allow pets. Mabel does get along with other cats and can’t wait to get out of the shelter. She has been spayed.

For more information, visit cchswi.org or call 608-742-3666.