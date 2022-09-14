Piers Morgan reacts to King Charles III losing his cool

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to share his support for the head of state, King Charles III, who seemed to once again show his annoyance at a fountain pen. The video of the head of state came shortly after he was also seen getting frustrated at pots of ink and spare pens, urging someone to take the unnecessary items away whilst signing the proclamation at the weekend.

In a new viral clip, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are filmed at the signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle.

Struggling to remember the date, the new monarch asked his aides what the date is, before exclaiming: “Oh God, I’ve put the wrong date down!”

Camilla then goes on to explain to Charles he also signed the document September 12 instead of September 13.

Making the same mistake twice and enraged by a leaky pen, King Charles is then seen quickly standing, saying: “Oh God I hate this!”

