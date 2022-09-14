President Zelensky escapes car crash uninjured

The President’s Press Secretary alerted his followers on social media that the Ukrainian President was in a car accident on Wednesday.

According to Sergii Nykyforov, the President was thoroughly examined by an ambulance doctor and no serious injuries were found.

According to reports, the accident happened in Kyiv between two vehicles and the incident is being investigated.

The President’s safety has been the top priority of Ukrainian officials following the invasion of Russia and the threat of assassins attempting to kill Zelensky.