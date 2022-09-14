Queen’s death has left a ‘void of power’ among the world leaders

The Queen was a “unified force” holding the world together, claimed journalist Alexandra Marshall as she spoke about the loss of the monarch. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral last Thursday.

On Wednesday, her coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday. During this period Westminster Hall will be open 24 hours a day.

Speaking to GB news about the passing away of the Queen, Editor of The Spectator Australia Online, Alexandra Marshall explained how the death of the Queen has affected Australia.

She said: “I’ve had to stop watching all this footage from the procession because I just keep bursting into tears.

“A lot of Australia was obviously watching all the event unfolding in the UK. A lot of broadcasters, particularly American broadcasters have forgotten that she was our Queen as much as she was anybody else’s and that was the beauty of Her Majesty.