Russia pundit loses it with claim US plotting to ‘colonise’ Ukraine

Russian TV presenter and propagandist Araik Stepanyan said America “needs [Ukraine]” because the country is “very favourable for living in”. He added that America will then send part of its population to Ukraine and will give positions of authority to Ukrainian mercenaries who fought against Russia. The comments came as the latest updates revealed Ukraine has so far retaken control over more than 3,800 sq km of the Russian-occupied territory amid its counter-offensive campaign.

Speaking on Russia TV, Stepanyan said: “The Americans, not the Ukrainians, need Ukraine.

“The Americans need it because that territory is very favourable for living in.

“The Americans are hoping that after the war they’ll wipe out that whole passionary part of the Ukrainian nation and then they will colonise Ukraine”

He stressed: “They’ll colonise it and move there, like to Australia!