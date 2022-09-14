Russia-Ukraine war: Putin does not regret starting war, says Scholz

Vladimir Putin still believes he was right to launch an invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, after a 90-minute-long telephone call with the Russian president.

“Sadly, I cannot tell you that the impression has grown that it was a mistake to begin this war,” Mr Scholz told journalists a day after his exchange with Putin.

“And there was no indication that new attitudes are emerging,” the German leader added at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Garibashvili.

Despite Putin’s hardline position, Mr Sholz urged the Russian leader to seek a diplomatic solution “based on a ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Russian forces and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Ukraine.”

On the ground, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the recently liberated town of Izyum today, and was unmoved when a bomb exploded nearby as he spoke to local troops.

As Ukraine’s flag was once again raised over the settlement, the Ukrainian president said: “Earlier, when we looked up, we always looked for the blue sky. Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one thing – the flag of Ukraine.

“Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izyum. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village.

“We are moving in only one direction – forward and towards victory.”