Scatec looks to set up 3-GW wind energy project in Egypt

According to a statement made by a spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency, Norway’s renewable energy producer Scatec will be playing a greater role in Egypt for the renewable energy development. Spokesperson Bassam Essam Rady has said that the cooperation between Egypt and Scatec will be to develop new and renewable energy projects and also to execute a wind energy project that will have a generation capacity of about 3 gigawatts (GW).

He said that the renewable energy projects will be constructed within the framework of the National Strategy for Generating Clean Energy. A meeting has taken place between the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Terje Pilskog, Chief Executive Officer, Scatec. In the meeting, the Egyptian President said that his country wants to cooperate with Norway for a new and renewable energy segment.

President El-Sisi had met representatives of Norwegian and Australian energy firms to discuss partnership in the RE sector. El-Sisi also held that his government is providing support to the green energy sector unprecedentedly because benefits should be derived from the government’s sources wind, solar and other renewable power.

In June, the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry of Egypt gave a nod to study the possible areas of cooperation with Scatec to produce green ammonia in the country.

Also, CEO Pilskog had revealed on a previous occasion that his company had signed an MoU with Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Ministry of Electricity, and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to set up a plant for the production of green ammonia in the North African country.

Egyptian Quest for Renewables

The Egyptian President also met Andrew Forrest, the President of the Australian Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), to seek his cooperation for producing green hydrogen and green ammonia besides other RE development.

According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), Egypt is working on increasing the supply of power generated from renewable sources to 20 per cent in 2022 and 42 per cent by 2035. By the middle of next decade, Egypt wants wind to provide 14 per cent, hydropower 1.98 per cent, solar 21.3 per cent and concentrating solar power (CSP) 5.52 per cent in the energy mix.