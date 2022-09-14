Categories
Showbiz

Shetland fans in tears as Jimmy Perez’s replacement unveiled


Many were thrilled to see Tosh taking Jimmy’s place, with Louise W tweeting: “Quite excited to see what a Tosh/Sandy team looks like for the next series of #shetland She will be a great boss.” (sic)

Jim Love said: “End of an era. Start a new one. DI Tosh? Excellent performance once again, and a great send-off.”

“Inspector Tosh!” John penned as Michelle Birkby added: “So Tosh could be the next lead? She ought to be. It should be Tosh taking over.”

While Katie G said: “Tosh? I wanted Billy to take over.”

“Oh, Tosh you can make the job your own! You’ll be brilliant,” user @polyexna tweeted.

Roz commented: “Tosh may be ready but I’m not! Farewell Perez.”

Shetland is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.