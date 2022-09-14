Shetland fans in tears as Jimmy Perez’s replacement unveiled

Many were thrilled to see Tosh taking Jimmy’s place, with Louise W tweeting: “Quite excited to see what a Tosh/Sandy team looks like for the next series of #shetland She will be a great boss.” (sic)

Jim Love said: “End of an era. Start a new one. DI Tosh? Excellent performance once again, and a great send-off.”

“Inspector Tosh!” John penned as Michelle Birkby added: “So Tosh could be the next lead? She ought to be. It should be Tosh taking over.”

While Katie G said: “Tosh? I wanted Billy to take over.”

“Oh, Tosh you can make the job your own! You’ll be brilliant,” user @polyexna tweeted.

Roz commented: “Tosh may be ready but I’m not! Farewell Perez.”

Shetland is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BritBox.