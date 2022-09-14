Should BBC assist pensioners with more free TV licences? VOTE

The BBC has been urged to offer more support for pensioners struggling to pay their TV licence fees. But should they give out more free licences? Vote in our poll. A TV licence is required to watch or stream programming broadcast live in the UK. The annual cost per household is £159 and covers all devices in the home.
Some groups, including those over 75 on Pension Credit, are exempt from paying the licence fee.
READ MORE: TV licence explained: BBC urged to support more pensioners with free licences
Britons over 75 who are living in a qualifying care homes or sheltered accommodation are also exempt from paying.
In addition, people who are registered blind or partially sighted are eligible for a 50 percent discount.
However, the Government has called for the BBC to offer further assistance and concessions for vulnerable groups and more pensioners.
He added that he was “deeply disappointed” over the public broadcaster’s decision to restrict the eligibility for free television licences.
He continued: “The Government remains deeply disappointed with the BBC’s decision to restrict the over 75 licence fee concession to only those in receipt of Pension Credit.
“We recognise the value of free TV licences for over-75s and believe they should be funded by the BBC.
“The BBC must look at how it uses its substantial licence fee income to support older people.”
Should the BBC assist pensioners with more free TV licences?
