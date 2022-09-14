Sloane Stephens Busts the Myth With a Blunt Answer on How Tennis Really Affects Players’ Mental Health: ‘Don’t Speak the Same Language’

Sloane Stephens did not have a good US Open season this year. She was not able to reach the third round. Recently, the tennis ace was invited to a talk show hosted by Maverick Carter and Brownie Blendz. There she opened up about being alone on tours and the problems that come with it.

The American tennis player won the 2017 US Open and made it to the 2018 French Open finals. Since then, she has been trying to regain her lost form.

Sloane Stephens open ups about loneliness

The one-time grand slam winner has always been vocal about tennis stardom and the loneliness that comes with it. In a recent interaction, she talked about her tennis season and her family, but what grabbed everyone’s attention was the tennis star sharing how tennis can really affect one’s health.

Sloane said, “Everyone thinks that Tennis is so glamorous, and let me tell you it’s not it’s like half the time like you train and then you go back to your hotel room you’re in like a random country a foreign country you don’t speak the same language like you don’t there’s no similarities in where you are and for me, I’ve just been like okay.” She further continued how she kept herself busy by buying things and how changes can harm a player.

Over the years, mental health has turned out to be a very crucial topic among tennis players. Recently, players are raising their concerns about their own mental health issues. Recently, tennis icons like Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka have shared their stories of facing and recovering from mental health.

Stephens had early exits this season

After her first grand slam victory in 2017, she is working hard to claim another grand slam. But at this year’s US Open, Iga Swiatek defeated her in the second round, and eventually won the US Open title. This was not the first time the World Number One defeated the American tennis star, she previously defeated her in the Cincinnati Masters this year. Her best performance this season was when she reached the quarter-final of the French Open.

Stephens then experienced a disappointing first-round exit just at the beginning of the Citi Open’s hard courts. She lost her first round against Australian tennis pro Ajla Tomljanovic in a straight sets match. She then tried her luck with Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open. In contrast, she was not able to move further in the initial rounds of the tournament.

