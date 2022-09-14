Sophie Wessex on brink of tears as Queen’s coffin arrives

Sophie Wessex looked on the brink of tears as the Queen’s coffin arrived at Westminster in a moving display. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked emotional as the coffin began its journey to Westminster Hall along with a number of other senior royals. King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, walked to the rear of the coffin, followed closely by Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips – the son of the Princess Royal.

The Countess was travelling by car from Buckingham Palace to Westminster along with Camilla, Queen Consort.

They were joined by Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The King led his sister, Princess Anne, as well as the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex in the procession.

They were flanked by the new Prince of Wales and his brother, Prince Harry.