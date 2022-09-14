Spot Pet Insurance collaborates with Lyft Media

Spot Pet Insurance, digital-first insure-tech with extensive pet insurance plans for cats in dogs, in partnership with Lyft Media, is extending its business to New York as pet owners in the area will see Spot on Lyft’s digital cartop advertising units when the vehicles are close to dog parks. With this collaboration, Spot aims to foster informed communities of healthy pets and happy pet parents.

“Almost 50% of New York households are pet parents, and the city is widely known as one of the most pet friendly. A natural next step for people who love their pets like family is easy, uncomplicated pet insurance options that can help reimburse them for potentially high costs of eligible vet care for their dog or cat’s unexpected accidents and illnesses,” commented Trey Ferro, CEO at Spot, in a company release.1

“We are excited to collaborate with Spot Pet Insurance on a campaign specifically designed to launch Spot’s pet-friendly video content on the Lyft digital rooftop network. Spot’s geo-targeted videos will automatically serve on vehicles as they drive around New York City dog parks,” said Faizan Bhatty, Head of Revenue and Partnerships at Lyft Media.