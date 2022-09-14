Spurs boss Antonio Conte tore into his players after the Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s national newspapers…

DAILY MAIL

Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full-time.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says if they want to get through to the knockout stages of the Champions League they will need to fight



Former Real Madrid and Everton star James Rodriguez is reportedly closing in on a loan deal with join Greek side Olympiakos.

Two amateur football teams are under investigation for appearing to play a friendly game on the weekend after the Queen’s death despite the cancellation of all football as a mark of respect.

Ollie Pope says he now feels like England’s No 3 after a summer in which coach Brendon McCullum helped him remove the fear of losing his wicket and he has set his sights on playing 100 Tests.

THE ATHLETIC

Mainz 05 head coach Bo Svensson is on Brighton and Hove Albion’s shortlist of potential replacements for Graham Potter.

THE GUARDIAN

Ivan Toney is in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts as the England manager prepares to name his final squad before the World Cup – for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

Rob Dorsett gives an update on Gareth Southgate's upcoming squad selection for the Nations League which could include Harvey Elliott and Ivan Toney for the first time after both have impressed so far this season



DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Finn and Nick Knight have emerged as the leading contenders for the role of England national selector, which is being reintroduced.

Brendon McCullum has said both James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be given an Ashes swansong next summer when England play against Australia.

Worcester Warriors’ first home fixture of the season against Exeter Chiefs on Sunday was on Wednesday night thrown into doubt after a 5pm deadline to pay matchday medical staff was missed, leaving the club facing a potential forfeit and raising further questions over their future.

THE TIMES

Paul Pogba’s older brother was placed under arrest on Wednesday on suspicion of participating in a plot to kidnap the France international footballer.

Alec Stewart has emerged as a leading contender to become the new England national selector.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are unlikely to be part of England’s Test tour to Pakistan in December despite initial suggestions they would both make themselves available for a return to red-ball cricket.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller had his house burgled during their empathic 2-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic fans were left furious following their Champions League fixture with Shakhtar Donetsk this evening as they were held at the stadium for 80 minutes after the final whistle.