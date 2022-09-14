State pension payment change – you might get sum earlier this month

However, similar to other bank holidays throughout the year, this will mean a change to the normal payment schedule of the state pension.

The Government has confirmed payments and benefits which were due on Monday, September 19, will now be paid earlier.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date will be delivered in advance.

Both Departments will follow standard protocol regarding a bank holiday, which sees payment dates brought forward.

