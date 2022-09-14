Tendeka continues to provide sand, inflow control technology for Equinor’s Norwegian offshore assets

Global completions specialist Tendeka has signed a new multi-year contract extension to exclusively deliver standardized sand-face completion equipment across all Equinor’s assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).





Oseberg field. Copyright Harald Pettersen-Equinor

The agreement, which also includes options for further extension periods, will see Tendeka manage the complete supply chain of sand and inflow control equipment through standardisation.

Brad Baker, CEO at Tendeka, said: “This is real recognition for the work our team has delivered to Equinor for more than a decade. It’s also recognition of our drive for innovation on this project, as well as both teams’ joint approach to implementing sustainability measures that can make a difference.

“It’s significant that our technology will now be available for deployment across all Equinor’s NCS assets and further cements our position as the global industry leader in sand and inflow control technology.”

Karianne Amundsen, Tendeka’s Scandinavia Area Manager added: “We are extremely proud to be implementing an efficient supply model for sand and inflow deliveries across the continental shelf. This award is a result of a wider standardisation initiative which will enable improved logistics, reduced waste and shorter lead times.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration and delivering great results for Equinor’s assets to support the company in their strategy of creating long term value in a low carbon future.”

In addition to sand and inflow technologies that will be supplied under this contract, Tendeka provides advanced completions and production optimization, offering innovative technologies such as FloSure, FloFuse and PulseEight EAV.