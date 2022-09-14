The Blacklist fans thrilled as Wujing star confirms return

A decade on, Wujing will no doubt be furious at Red and, now Liz has been killed, could be trying to track him down to take his revenge.

Wujing’s return won’t be the only element from The Blacklist’s first season which will play a major role over the next episodes.

Season 10 will reportedly introduce Siya Malik, an MI6 intelligence officer and daughter of Red’s season one ally Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra).

Unfortunately, fans still have a little longer to wait for more secrets to emerge as filming has only just gotten underway in New York.

The Blacklist seasons 1-9 are available to watch on NBC in the USA and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.