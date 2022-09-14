The King’s curious connection to Dracula and Transylvania

King Charles III owns several properties in the Romanian region across Viscri, the Zalanului Valley, Malancrav and Breb.

The pastel-coloured villages are very popular with tourists, many of whom travel to visit Viscri’s UNESCO World Heritage chuuch.

King Charles III owns a property which consists of several buildings, a patch of forest and extensive flower meadows.

The properties are holiday cottages and can be booked by tourists who want to explore the mystical region.

