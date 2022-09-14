Three Of The Best Batman Movies Returning To Theaters

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman, and Batman Returns are heading back to theaters on September 17th to celebrate Batman Day.

By James Brizuela

Batman Day is almost upon us, and that means there are going to be plenty of great announcements that relate to The Dark Knight. One of those announcements has already been made, as it has been announced that three of the best Batman movies are going to be making their way back to theaters for the annual celebration. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman (1989), and Batman Returns will be released back in theaters on September 17th.

Anyone who happens to live near a Cinemark theater can go and watch all three Batman movies on the 17th. In fact, if it is done correctly, fans of the Bat can go watch all three movies in marathon style, as they have specific times when they are to be released at Cinemark. The three movies will be released at 2:15 PM (Mask of the Phantasm), 4:30 PM (Batman), and 7:25 PM (Batman Returns), all local time in whatever city you happen to be in the United States that has a participating Cinemark.

Those who can’t wait to see Michael Keaton as Batman in future DCEU films can see what made his time as Bruce Wayne so special. Both Batman and Batman Returns are part of this celebration, and both see Keaton take on the Cape and Cowl. Mask of the Phantasm is the only animated feature of the three, but it is quite a beloved DC film.

Michael Keaton was meant to reprise his role as Batman in the Batgirl movie, but that movie was unceremoniously cut by Warner Bros. Discovery. This led to shockwaves in the film world, as many were confused by the move made by the CEO of WBD, David Zaslav. Batgirl was also going to be the return of Brendan Fraser, as Firefly, but that will sadly not happen.

Even though Batgirl was canceled, DC might not be stuck in a holding pattern with the rest of its comic properties. Shazam 2, Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Black Adam are meant to shape the DC movie universe going forward, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store. Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, also signed a multi-movie deal that will see Robert Pattinson return as The Caped Crusader.

Despite the issues that WBD may have presented itself with, we can all bask in the glory of the earlier films that helped to shape the early days of superhero movies. Mask of the Phantasm, Batman, and Batman Returns all deserve another watch in the movie theaters, and now fans who missed them the first time around can see them in theaters on September 17th.

DC did announce that the annual DC Fandome event was going to be canceled this year, but could that mean we are going to be getting more announcements on Batman Day? That is likely not the case, as we have been given small announcements on The Batman 2, the Penguin series, and Joker 2. Still, it would be great to see what other surprises we could be seeing that day.

For now, everyone can buy tickets for this special Batman Day marathon at the Cinemark website. There are a ton of theaters participating in the event, and you can find a theater near you by visiting the website.