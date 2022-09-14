Ukraine seeks to root out occupiers, collaborators and saboteurs in reclaimed territory; ‘hard to tell’ if war is at a turning point, Biden says

Russian state media accidentally published and then quickly deleted an article claiming victory in Ukraine and declaring the beginning of a “new era,” just two days after the Kremlin invaded in late February, The Atlantic said in a report on Monday.

The incident has taken on renewed significance in light of Ukraine’s lightning offensive against Russian troops in Kharkiv, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said has successfully “liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers” of territory it had lost to the Kremlin.

Kremlin mouthpiece RIA Novosti deleted the story, which prematurely claimed victory over neighboring Ukraine even before Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian forces north of Kyiv. However, a copy of the article remains in internet archives known as the Wayback Machine.

“Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has ushered in a new era,” said the wrongly published article written by Petr Akopov, which was titled “The offensive of Russia and the new world.”

“Russia is restoring its unity — the tragedy of 1991, this terrible catastrophe in our history, its unnatural dislocation, has been overcome,” said the deleted article.

The 1991 “tragedy” article referred to is the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

—Joanna Tan