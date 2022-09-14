Vanessa Hudgens risks wardrobe malfunction in plunging jumpsuit

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, stunned onlookers in an eye-popping charcoal grey jumpsuit as she arrived at the Michael Kors Runway show as part of New York Fashion Week.

The High School Musical star risked a wardrobe malfunction in the plunging belted catsuit, showing off her gym-honed figure.

Keeping coordinated, the actress sported a long coat in the same colour, dropped off her shoulders exposing her tanned complexion.

The Hollywood star accompanied the ensemble with black stiletto heels and an off-grey clutch bag.

Vanessa slicked her hair back in a bun and went for a smokey eye and natural lip, keeping attention on her breathtaking jumpsuit.