“Every week we were like, ‘Oh, I’m going home’.

“I always felt like I needed to make her proud, and I’m not a natural dancer, I can’t dance, so I had to purely rely on Dianne to teach me.”

Joe went on to say that the more you stay in the BBC competition, the stressful it gets.

“I’m sure she saw the worst in me and I saw the worst in her in some of those weeks,” he added to Kate Thornton on her White Wine podcast.