Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett celebrates ‘bald is beautiful day’

Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, has celebrated National Bald is Beautiful Day with a photo showing off her shaved head on Instagram, which was shared with her 11.7 million followers. It comes months after the infamous slap scandal involving her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,” Jada said in the caption of her post.

The star was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018 and was at the receiving end of a joke which led to her husband defending her at the Oscars earlier this year.

Chris was, at the time, presenting the award for Best Documentary in late March, before he noticed Jada in the audience.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” he said, referring to the 1997 Demi Moore film, G.I. Jane.

