Wordle 453 spoiler-free hints for September 15 Wordle answer

It’s hard to believe, but Wordle fans are currently working their way through puzzle 453! And far from getting easier, it seems the higher the number, the harder these Wordle puzzles are starting to get. Fortunately, Express Online is back with more clues to help you figure out the answer and keep that precious winning streak alive. Indeed, if you’re struggling with Wordle 453 for September 15, then head to the bottom of the page for a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues. Good luck!

The game that launched a thousand clones, Wordle challenges players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses.

In order to successfully solve the puzzle, you need to pay attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

If you’re really lucky you might just get the answer on your first go, although the odds are extremely slim.

Because of the popularity of Wordle, there are lots of different variations of the original game, all with their own twist.

There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.

If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 453 hints, check out the latest clues for the September 15 puzzle below…