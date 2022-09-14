Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan to receive prestigious Texas Medal of Arts Award

Weatherford’s own Taylor Sheridan will receive the state’s highest honor for achievement in the arts, a Texas Medal of Arts Award, in 2023.

The Yellowstone and 1883 creator — and honorary Fort Worthian — is one of 11 medal recipients announced at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth on Wednesday, September 14.

Another high profile honoree is country superstar Miranda Lambert, who also became an honorary Fort Worthian when she was inducted in the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame last year.

Actor Luke Wilson, a Dallas native, is an honoree, as is Dallas-based designer Lela Rose.

The complete list of 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Award recipients is:

Film/Producer: Taylor Sheridan , Weatherford

, Weatherford Music/Songwriter: Miranda Lambert , Lindale

, Lindale Film/Actor: Luke Wilson , Dallas

, Dallas Design: Lela Rose , Dallas

, Dallas Arts/Health: Center for Performing Arts Medicine , Houston

, Houston Lifetime Achievement/Musical Theatre: Carole Cook , Abilene

, Abilene Music: Christopher Cross , San Antonio

, San Antonio Architecture: Miró Rivera Architects , Austin

, Austin Visual Arts: Deborah Roberts , Austin

, Austin Literary Arts: Benjamin Alire Saenz , El Paso

, El Paso Dance: Septime Webre, Brownsville

The medals will be awarded at the 11th biennial Texas Medal of Arts Awards on February 21-22, 2023, in Austin. One of the Lone Star State’s premier arts events, the glittering awards ceremony, presented by the nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust, is making its post-pandemic return in 2023.

Celebrating the creative contributions of Texans across multiple disciplines, the 2023 event will reflect and look ahead to the role the arts play in our lives and communities, according to a release. Texas Culture Trust 2019 TMAA honoree Brandon Maxwell will chair the event.

A statewide group of experts selected the 2023 TMAA honorees across a wide variety of creative disciplines.

“The state of Texas is fortunate to have been the birthplace of a vast number of incredibly creative and talented artists in every medium,” says TXCT board of directors executive committee member Judy Robison in the release.

Since 2001, the TMAA has celebrated 118 Texas leaders and luminaries for their creative talents, excellence, and generosity.

Sheridan is the brains behind the TV sensation Yellowstone and its acclaimed prequel 1883 (plus forthcoming spinoffs 6666, 1923, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story). He’s also creator of the hit series of Mayor of Kingstown and Oscar-nominated writer of the film Hell or High Water.

Paramount Plus’ highly rated 1883 was filmed in and around Fort Worth last year. It was a sensible choice for Sheridan, who went to Fort Worth’s Paschal High School and lives with his wife, Nicole (a board member of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame), on a Bosque Ranch in Weatherford. A couple of 1883 episodes were set in Fort Worth.

Powered by the success of 1883 and Yellowstone, Fort Worth recently shot onto a prestigious list of top filmmaking cities for first time; the city landed at No. 25 on Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, an annual list compiled by Los Angeles-based publication MovieMaker. He will receive the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala, on November 11 at Fort Worth’s Hotel Drover.

For more information on the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, visit the website.

—

Hannah J. Frias contributed to this story.