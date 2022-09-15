10 Blockbuster Movies Turning 10 This Year

Although it has been ten years since the release of these blockbusters, many fans still remember the first time they watched these great movies. 2012 produced many productions that spanned genres and covered multiple fanbases. With nerd culture gaining popularity, many superhero and sci-fi films were released that still hold acclaim today.





It was also the year that capped off many film series like the Twilight Saga and The Dark Knight trilogy. At the same time, novels were reimagined to fit the silver screen, attracting more viewers to expand their reading lists. In addition to the action-packed productions, many light-hearted and imaginative movies helped audiences to unwind after a long week.

10 Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted Takes The Adventure To A New Continent

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted is the third movie of the series and the first to be released in 3D. The film continues to feature an ensemble of stars voicing the group of animals from New York’s Central Park Zoo. Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria are still trying to return home but find themselves in Europe.

While trying to find their chimp and penguin companions who pulled a bank heist, the group finds themselves chased by “Capitane” Chantel DuBois, an animal-control officer. To hide, they join a traveling circus and meet other animals on the way.

9 Ted Adds Creativity To This Comedy

Seth MacFarlane is known for redirecting traditional children’s genres toward a more mature audience. Like the popular cartoons Family Guy and American Dad, Ted is intended for an older audience despite MacFarlane playing a teddy bear (Ted).

The film hilariously chronicles the misadventures of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and his childhood companion, Ted. The duo’s slacker and crude nature cause John a lot of stress in his relationship with his girlfriend. Finally, Ted realizes his negative influence on John and tries to help him grow up.

8 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey Provides Fans With The Origin Story

Based on the novel by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey is the first in The Hobbit film trilogy. The movie is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings trilogy that debuted a decade prior.

Bilbo Baggins’ (Martin Freeman) life is turned upside down when a wizard (Gandalf) chooses him for a quest to save the kingdom. The adventure exposes Bilbo to various dangers, including goblins, orcs, and Gollum. Soon Bilbo discovers the gold ring’s critical role in Middle Earth’s fate.

7 Brave Is A Pivotal Movie In Disney’s History

In the past decade, Disney has been taking strides to make its stories more diverse and inclusive. All of this started with the often forgotten Pixar’s Brave. While the most notable Disney princesses have their stories rooted in pursuing love and finding a partner, Brave follows Scottish princess Merida, who refuses to get married.

Instead of waiting for Prince Charming to come to her rescue, Merida grabs her bow and arrow as she embarks on a quest to save her mother from a curse. The movie is multi-layered and explores different issues, including family relationships’ complexities.

6 The Amazing Spider-Man Brings The Web-Slinger Back To The Screens

Five years after the conclusion of Sam Raimi’s beloved trilogy, the web-slinger returns to the silver screen with a new adaptation, The Amazing Spider-Man. After getting bitten by a spider at Oscorp, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) begins to develop unique abilities that urge him to adapt to an alter-ego and save the citizens of his city.

While leading a double life and dealing with his high school life and crush on Gwen Stacy, Peter discovers secrets about his father’s disappearance and Dr. Curt Connors. Spider-Man soon finds himself fighting to save the world from Dr. Connor’s alter ego, the Lizard.

5 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Action-Packed Adventure Finishes Off The Series

Based on the best-selling book series by Stephanie Meyer, the Twilight Saga gave fans five film adaptations. The last of the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, resumes with Bella (Kristen Stewart) coming back as a vampire after her complicated labor.

In addition to adjusting to her new form, Bella must protect her daughter, Renesmee, and help her hone her special abilities. The Cullens are in danger when the most powerful vampire coven learns of Renesmee’s existence. In response, Bella and Edward recruit friends to help fight against the coven and keep their loved ones safe.

4 Skyfall Gives Fans One Of The Most Exciting Bond Adventures

Daniel Craig reprises his role as James Bond to bring Skyfall, the 23rd Bond adventure, to the screen. The international spy must investigate the threat against MI6. As M’s only hope, Bond teams up with Eve Moneypenny to secure the organization and protect the undercover agents around the globe.

They uncover that Raul Silva, M’s foe and ex-agent, is behind the attacks. Silva is one of the most formidable antagonists of the film series, providing an enthralling and action-packed chase that leads to a devasting conclusion.

3 The Hunger Games Brings The Fans’ Imagination To Life

The thought-provoking dystopian trilogy took the world by storm, urging a film adaptation. Following Suzanne Collins’ plot, The Hunger Games centers on Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who volunteers to take her sister’s place in the annual Hunger Games. These games are a battle to the death that includes 24 competitors, two from each Panem district.

Viewers were captivated by how the actors brought the characters to life and mirrored the written dynamics. Moreover, the novel’s vital scenes were highlighted, unlike other movie adaptations that leave out the fan’s favorite segments.

2 The Dark Knight Rises Caps Off A Succesful Series

Most franchises struggle with having their sequels pale in comparison to their predecessors, but Christopher Nolan proved this wrong with the success of The Dark Knight Rises. This gritty story capped off the film trilogy with acclaim and was the third highest-grossing film in 2012.

The DC film follows Batman (Christian Bale) as he returns to Gotham after disappearing for years to deal with Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) and Bane (Tom Hardy). As the film progresses, Batman and Catwoman team up to fight Bane’s threat of nuclear destruction.

1 The Avengers Solidified Marvel Studios’ Place In The Film Business

Marvel Comics has been an inspiration to a variety of movies and TV shows over the decades. In 2008, the MCU was established to allow the company to independently produce its films and create more coherence between the different productions.

Despite being the sixth movie of the MCU, it is the one that solidified Marvel Studios’ place in the cinematic field with the release of The Avengers. This blockbuster unites six of Marvel’s most beloved heroes as they band together to stop an unprecedented threat to Earth.

