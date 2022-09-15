11 Non-Marvel Movies & TV Shows About Vikings and Norse Mythology

Marvel has an extremely unique spin on Norse mythology, the most recent and obvious representation of it seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. But portrayals of mythology and the Viking Age have varied greatly across different shows, movies, and other media throughout the years. That said, this article won’t be an argument for more historically accurate Viking content, but it will instead be a testament to how different perspectives of the same idea can work in their own way.





Vikings & Vikings: Valhalla

This drama series was created for the History channel and follows the legendary Norse hero Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel) as he seeks to travel across the ocean and raid the West, disobeying orders from the city’s Earl, Haraldson (Gabriel Byrne). Though the show obviously has some historical inaccuracies, the graphic, bloody violence reflects the brutality of the Viking age, and the foundation of the show is upheld with well-researched mythology and culture.

The Last Kingdom (2015)

Alexander Dreymon stars in this historical fiction drama based off Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories novels. It follows a Saxon named Uhtred who is captured by Vikings and raised by Earl Ragnar (Peter Gantzler) as his own. After a brutal attack on Northumbria, Uhtred is sent on a path of vengeance, and he must choose whether his loyalty lies with his birthplace or with the Danes. Many have praised the gruesome series for its fantastic characters and refined action sequences.

How to Train Your Dragon Franchise

How to Train Your Dragon is undoubtedly one of DreamWorks’ best films, with charming characters and a storyline that critiques a culture’s impetuous fear and divisive behavior. The fantasy world is based off history, of course, with references to Norse Gods and Viking lifestyle. Though obviously romanticized for younger audiences, the story is immensely satisfying as a lighthearted, kid-friendly take on a dark and violent age, differing it from many other selections on this list. Along with three films, the franchise also spawned a television series called DreamWorks Dragons, which ran for eight seasons over about six years.

Outlander (2008)

This fantasy film, starring Jim Caviezal, is a sci-fi spin on the epic poem, Beowulf. Set just before the Viking Age, it follows Kainan, a humanoid alien pilot whose spacecraft crash lands in Scandinavia. After he is found and taken by a warrior (Jack Huston) from a local village, the monstrous creature he was hunting begins to wreak havoc on the Vikings, leading him to use his technology and experience to assist the people he unwittingly brought danger to. Certain scenes feel reminiscent of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (which may simply be due to Caviezal’s resemblance to Russell Crowe), while others provide a barrage of grotesque imagery like that of Predator or Alien.

Norsemen (2016)

Norsemen, set in the 8th century, provides a comedic portrayal of Vikings. Many have likened the series to Monty Python and the Holy Grail as both are satirical depictions of history, yet Norsemen’s exceedingly mature content sets it apart. It follows the citizens of a small village and their domestic lifestyles, and though it upkeeps a historical appearance, viewers may be surprised and intrigued by the mentions of contemporary culture and social issues. The filming of the show was unique, as though it was produced in Norway, it is available in both Norwegian and English as each scene was shot twice.

Valhalla Rising (2009)

Mads Mikkelsen stars in this underrated adventure film about a mute warrior named One-Eye who finds himself on a journey with Vikings toward a mysterious land. Unapologetically gory and intense, many view this film as a worthy Viking epic. Though its low budget makes it a bit off-putting, its rich religious symbolism and underlying messages present it more as a thought-provoking parable than a gritty thriller.

Ragnarok (2013)

This film follows an archeologist (Pål Sverre Hagen) whose studies of a Viking ship lead him and his team to Finnmark to uncover the secrets behind the myth of Ragnarok—the end of the world. This film does not follow Vikings in the Middle Ages, and it is mainly focused on exploring Norse mythology through a modern lens. Along with a captivating soundtrack that sets you right into their adventure, Ragnarok‘s exhilarating yet refined plot feels evocative of classic family films like National Treasure.

The Northman (2022)

In The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård plays Amleth, a Viking prince who seeks vengeance after his father (Ethan Hawke) is killed by his uncle (Claes Bang). This film is the perfect conglomerate of what traditionally makes a compelling Viking movie, from the macabre imagery to the tragic events that drive Amleth’s revenge story. But what makes this film stand out is director Robert Eggers’ devotion to making it as historically accurate as possible so that every outfit, weapon, and shield feels like an authentic attribute of the era.

The 13th Warrior (1999)

In this loose adaptation of Beowulf, a Muslim ambassador (Antonio Banderes) becomes involved with a group of Vikings and their quest to defend their homeland from ruthless, flesh-eating enemies. Director John McTiernan is known for his classic action films such as Die Hard, and you can expect to see more of an emphasis on the story’s thrill than its historical accuracy. Though it falls flat in some areas, it is worth a watch for the warriors themselves, who deliver a performance that envelops esprit de corps.

Beowulf (2007)

Beowulf is unique in its use of motion capture CGI throughout the entire film. Ray Winstone portrays the legendary warrior, who must face the vengeful mother of Grendel, a demon he assassinated. While some have commended the film for its adventurous animation, others don’t think it holds the emotional weight of the Germanic epic. That said, if you’re looking for a faithful adaptation of the poem, you won’t find it here. But for those seeking a new perspective, this film has it in spades.

The Vikings (1958)

In The Vikings, Kirk Douglas plays Einar, a warrior whose lust for a beautiful princess (Janet Leigh) is thwarted by Eric (Tony Curtis), his half-brother whom he did not know existed. As the princess has been betrothed to King Aella (Frank Thring), Einar and Eric join forces to overthrow him. It is a notable film for its time, providing plenty of action and swashbuckling adventure.