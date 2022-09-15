Categories
Anne Hathaway, 39, channels Devil Wears Prada in leggy NYFW display


Anne Hathaway, 39, has mimicked her Devil Wears Prada character, Andrea Sachs, as she appeared alongside Dame Anna Wintour, 72, in a reimagined version of one of her most iconic looks from the film. The star made a style statement in leather and oversized shades at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer fashion show.

She looked just as fiery as her on screen character with her glossy brunette tresses pulled into a sleek ponytail, as she completed the outfit with a chic dark brown leather jacket.

Anne finished her ensemble with crocodile embroidered leather shorts, which showed off her toned legs, oversized shades and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who inspired Meryl Streep’s character of Miranda Priestly in the 2006 film, was dressed in a long sleeved black dress with large white flowers, which was cinched at her waist.

The Devil Wears Prada follows Andrea as the shy assistant to editor-in-chief of prestigious fashion magazine, Runway. 



