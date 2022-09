At the Movies: ‘The Good Boss’ Is Middling

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Megan Bianco

The title of Fernando León de Aranoa’s The Good Boss is quickly revealed to be ironic, rather than literal.

Call me boring, but I would have actually been more interested in a movie about the boss of a company who is legitimately, genuinely good and well-intended for once. Instead, we get a fine, though slightly redundant, satire on how a successful scales company owner runs his factory in smalltown Spain.

Within a two-hour runtime, we see how a week in the life of Julio Blanco (Javier Bardem) plays out before his industrial factory, Blanco Scales, gets a visit from the higher-ups at corporate.

We witness how he refers to his employees at all levels as “family” and his “children,” even though he has no problem laying off workers without warning—such as the case with single dad Jose (Óscar de la Fuente)—or sleeping with new, young, attractive female employees at the factory, such as marketing intern Liliana (Almudena Amor).

