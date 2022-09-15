Driver left ‘bl**dy angry’ after neighbours leave car on property

Posting on Mumsnet, a woman wanted to see whether she was in the wrong for letting her neighbours store their car on her property. A friend of her’s asked if they could store their classic car in her garden as they were scared to park it on the road near where they will be living for six months.

She said yes under the provisions that it wasn’t a parking spot, meaning no “coming and going”, and that she didn’t want their “huge, excitable dog” in the garden.

The new neighbour agreed, saying they would keep the dog away and only use the classic car to “turn it over” every few weeks.

The day before the neighbours were due to arrive, they said they weren’t bringing the classic car for another three weeks, asking if they could keep their small second car there in the meantime.

In the post, the homeowner said she agreed, assuming they just wanted to store it there, in a similar arrangement to the classic car.

