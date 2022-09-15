Elvis movie – Did you spot Kurt Russell cameo in Baz Luhrmann biopic?

Almost half a century since his untimely death at just 42 and the first ever cinematic movie biopic of Elvis Presley was released this summer. Now as Elvis the movie arrives on home release fans have spotted a blink and you’ll miss it cameo by Kurt Russell.

Elvis movie director Baz Luhrmann was asked about this during an interview with Screen Rant.

The Aussie filmmaker said: “Sometimes I lose track, but I think you’ll see him in the Hollywood montage. It was in there at one point; I’d have to check it. But you know that Russell kicks Elvis Presley in the shins in It Happened at the World’s Fair. Kurt Russell is a seven-year-old kicking us in the shins, and I think we have that in the Hollywood montage I’d have to check; it was in there at one point.”