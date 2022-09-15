England secure T20 series win against India after seven-wicket victory in Bristol

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



The best of the action from the final IT20 between England and India in Bristol.

The best of the action from the final IT20 between England and India in Bristol.

England beat India by seven wickets in the final T20 match, to win the series 2-1.

Alice Capsey and Bryony Smith guided England home, after openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt got England off to a good start.

Sophie Eccleston had the best figures with the ball finishing with figures of 3-25 but England’s bowlers took regular wickets to restrict India to 122.

In response, England chased the target down, with Capsey finishing the innings with back-to-back boundaries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Issy Wong takes a strange first wicket with a ‘knuckleball’ delivery that hits the batters foot and rebounds onto the stumps. Issy Wong takes a strange first wicket with a ‘knuckleball’ delivery that hits the batters foot and rebounds onto the stumps.

Freya Wong, who was recalled to the side after missing the first two matches, bowled opener Shafali Verma in the second over, while Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana all lost their wicket cheaply in the powerplay.

After six over, India were 20-3 and at one stage looked like they would struggle to reach 80.

But Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh rebuilt for India, and a late flurry from Pooja Vastrakar meant India had a defendable target.

Wicketkeeper Ghosh was the pick of the batters, finishing with figures of 33 from 22 balls.

England vs India Live on

Young middle order sees England home

In response, openers Dunkley and Wyatt got England off to a good start and by the time Wyatt was caught, England were 71-1.

Off the back of her half century in the first match, Dunkley fell one short after being frustrated on 49 for seven balls.

She was eventually bowled by Vastrakar and captain Amy Jones was bowled by Radha to give India a glimmer of hope.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player No half-century for Sophia Dunkley as she tries to sweep but misses and goes for 49 runs! No half-century for Sophia Dunkley as she tries to sweep but misses and goes for 49 runs!

With India putting the pressure on Bryony Smith and Alice Capsey going into the final five overs, Dayalan Hemalatha dropped Capsey on 16 to put England within 20 of victory.

The chase was probably nervier than England and Jones would have hoped for, but Capsey showed why she is so highly rated.

The teenager played excellently for her 38 from 44, playing her shots regularly despite India putting scoreboard pressure on England.

She finished the innings with back-to-back boundaries in the 19th over.

Smith supported Capsey well, finishing with 13 from 14 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England vice captain and player of the match Sophie Ecclestone says that she has enjoyed having a leadership role in the team this summer. England vice captain and player of the match Sophie Ecclestone says that she has enjoyed having a leadership role in the team this summer.

‘Amy has been a great captain’

Sophie Ecclestone was named player of the match after taking three wickets as she helped England restrict India to 122.

The number one T20 women’s bowler in the world said after the match that she has enjoyed the additional leadership responsibilities this series.

“I was quite glad to get some wickets today,” Ecclestone, who has been serving as vice-captain under Amy Jones, said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the vice-captaincy. It’s nice to have a bit of leadership and responsibility. Obviously, Amy has been a great captain to play under.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vitality’s player of the summer Sophia Dunkley says that England have a really good shot of winning the T20 World Cup next year. Vitality’s player of the summer Sophia Dunkley says that England have a really good shot of winning the T20 World Cup next year.

Dunkley ‘proud’ of young England side

Sophia Dunkley scored a half century in the first innings and believes England will be among the favourites for the T20 World Cup next year.

“It’s been great,” Dunkley said. “I’m just really proud because we’re missing three of our biggest players and to come and beat a really strong India team, we’re really happy right now.”

“I think we’re going to have a good shot at getting that T20 World Cup next year.”

Harmanpreet Kaur praised India’s bowlers after the loss

India ‘short’ but credit to bowlers

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur felt her team fell short with the bat but was full of praise for her bowling unit.

“We have to give credit to our bowlers for the way they bowled today and because of them we were in the game,” she said.

“We just need to stick to our strengths [for the ODI series]. We were not able to bat the way we wanted to bat.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England captain Amy Jones said it was ‘daunting’ going into the first match as captain England captain Amy Jones said it was ‘daunting’ going into the first match as captain

‘Daunting’ going into first match

England stand-in captain Amy Jones praised her team-mates for stepping up when needed, admitting that it was “dauting” going into the series.

“It feels really good,” Jones said. “I’m proud of the group as a whole, and the way everyone stepped up at times in the series was brilliant.

“It was quite daunting coming into the first game [as captain], but as soon as we got out there in Durham it was clear everyone was so switched on and willing to help.

“That’s why it makes it even better…it’s been great.”

Watch England and India face off in the first ODI in Hove on September 18, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 11am