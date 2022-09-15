Enhanced tax headaches

The irony can’t have escaped EU policymakers that a process called “enhanced co-operation” can be used as a last resort to force through a proposal when an agreement can’t be reached across the bloc.

In the legalese of the European playbook, here’s how it’s defined:

A procedure where a minimum of 9 EU Member States are allowed to set up advanced integration or co-operation in a particular field within the EU, when it has become clear that the EU as a whole cannot achieve the goals of such co-operation within a reasonable period.

This weasel wordery could, however, soon be applied to a noble aim: ensuring big business pays its fair share and end the race to the bottom in corporate taxes.

For those of you fortunate enough to not have to follow the ins and outs of the global tax deal for a living, here’s what’s at stake.

Last October representatives of 136 countries met at the OECD in Paris and agreed to implement a two-pronged tax deal. One prong of which was a 15 per cent global minimum corporate tax, which would not only enable governments to do something politically popular, but was also designed in a way where parliaments that passed the measure into law quickly could scoop up revenues from subsidiaries based in ones that hadn’t.

An easy win to get countries to sign up quickly, right?

However, as is often the case in tax policy, what sounds simple in theory has proven rather more difficult in practice.

In the case of Europe, an EU directive for the 15 per cent business tax floor, tabled at the end of last year, was initially blocked by Warsaw and more recently by Budapest. Hence the pivot towards “enhanced co-operation” — or unilateral implementation, where member states would go it alone.

If Hungary — or any other country — vetoes the directive at the next Ecofin meeting on 4 October, then five of the biggest European countries — Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands — have vowed to press ahead and implement the tax regardless. Those in the know think it could be easy enough for these five to muster an additional 4 or more member states needed to be able to trigger enhanced co-operation.

Yet, regardless of what the rules say, tax wonks have said that implementation via anything other than an EU-wide directive could raise legal issues under ‘freedom of establishment’ rules.

Here’s where the design of the global tax deal — which enables top-up taxes to be applied across borders to encourage countries to sign up or lose revenue — goes from an advantage to a drawback.

The issue dates back to the Cadbury Schweppes judgment from 2006, where the European court ruled against the UK’s “controlled foreign company” rules. Those rules allowed some of the profits of certain non-resident subsidiaries (in this case subsidiaries in Ireland) to be included in the UK’s tax base.

The UK claimed its CFC regime applied only to those companies which set up artificial subsidiaries that were not financially justified and had the intention of avoiding tax. However, the EU said the approach of the UK was illegal as it meant the Irish subsidiary faced higher taxes compared with other chocolate manufacturers based in the Republic . . . placing a restriction on “freedom of establishment”, one of the four fundamental freedoms of the EU.

This paved the way for a slew of European case law which says that member states cannot impose higher taxes on subsidiaries in other member states than comparable peers in their domestic setting.

So if a handful of countries implement the tax without a directive in domestic legislation, could they actually apply top up taxes in other member states? And if not, could enhanced co-operation in this instance actually contradict one of the tenets of EU law?

Insiders at the OECD say case law derived from Cadbury Schweppes has since been nuanced by the ECJ and they think the global minimum tax — known as ‘Pillar 2’ in tax circles — fit with court requirements. Pascal Saint-Amans, the club’s tax administration head, favours enhanced co-operation over domestic implementation — but some of his colleagues disagree.

The rules on enhanced co-operation, contained in Article 43 of the Treaty of the European Union, clearly state that it has the same practical effect as a directive provided that the proposed co-operation (among other things):

Does not constitute a barrier to or discrimination in trade between the member states and does not distort competition between them; and Respects the competences, rights and obligations of those Member States which do not participate therein;

The first point looks a bit vulnerable to the same principle as before: if enhanced co-operation was used to pass a minimum business tax in the form agreed at the OECD it would adversely impact (for example) a German company setting up a subsidiary in Hungary, because the subsidiary would be subject to a “top-up” tax in Germany.

What’s more, the top-up seems a potential problem for point two, given that in practice it reduces Hungary’s ability to set its own tax rates.

Given the complexities, plumping for domestic implementation may be the better option. Germany is among those that has suggested it’s willing to take this step. The advantage is that it could be done quickly.

However, domestic implementation risks fragmented iterations of the rules across the bloc that could soon become unsustainable and place an extra administrative burden on companies operating in multiple member states. Enhanced co-operation would provide a more robust and workable framework.

But the fact it’s only been used twice before — first for cross-border divorces, second for unitary patent protection — is not a good omen. We’d add that these were two measures with little impact on countries that choose not to participate. Which is not the case when one considers what’s at stake here . . . passing the most fundamental reform of corporate tax for more than a century.

To boot the precedent for tax measures isn’t good. Ten countries have spent the best part of a decade trying to squeeze through a multilateral Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) via enhanced co-operation, without success. At least with Pillar 2 there would be less scope for wrangling on the terms.

On the more practical side, there’s a risk that smaller European states will be reluctant to follow the lead of bigger member states to form enhanced co-operation on a tax policy, for fear that it will weaken the power of their own veto in future instances.

Ultimately, the hope is that the directive will be approved on October 4. If it isn’t, and if a sufficient number of countries remain committed to the tax, enhanced co-operation looks a more attractive legislative framework — for governments and companies.

The hope — and expectation — is that the political will in Europe is such that European courts would rule in favour of the internationally-agreed global minimum tax for any countries that implement it.

But without support from all member states the route forward is far from straightforward. Thoughts on a postcard . . . how might things pan out?