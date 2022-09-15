Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies returns with Europe ’72 tour

The Grateful Dead is going back to the movies.

The iconic jam band’s Meet-Up at the Movies series of cinematic screenings returns this fall with a celebration of what many Deadheads consider the band’s peak era: the Dead’s European tour from the spring of 1972.

“Grateful Dead Meet-Up 2022” will bring the band’s April 17, 1972, performance at the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, to movie theaters across the United States, Canada and select territories on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Check out a performance of “One More Saturday Night” from April 17, 1972, at the Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark, in the video at the top of this story.

The April 17 show was the Dead’s first major live concert broadcast on television, and marked a first in the history of Danish television. Running nearly an hour and a half, the footage has been fully restored and color-corrected in high definition.

Part of the tour captured on the band’s landmark “Europe ’72” live album, the show featured the live debut of the country-rock classic “He’s Gone.” Singer and harmonica player Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, who died less than a year later in March of 1973 at the age of 27, sings lead on three songs, including the broadcast-launching “Hurts Me Too.”

Still ‘Waiting’:Little Feat celebrating ‘Waiting for Columbus’ 45th anniversary on tour

Tickets for the screenings, presented by Rhino Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, via www.MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.