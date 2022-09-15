Harry military uniform row deepens as Duke to have major outfit change





Prince Harry will wear his military uniform for a vigil as his beloved grandmother lies in state, it has been claimed. The late Queen’s eight grandchildren, including the Duke of Sussex and his older brother the Prince of Wales, will mount a 15-minute vigil tomorrow as she lies in state at Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects ahead of next Monday’s funeral.

Harry, who served on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has reportedly been given special permission to wear his military uniform for the occasion. Palace officials are said to have intervened after Prince Andrew was given the go ahead to don his uniform as he joins King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for a separate vigil on Friday. A royal source told the Mirror: “Common sense has prevailed. “It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.

“It is important that the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.” Harry, who is based in California after quitting royal duties with Meghan Markle in 2020, had been at the centre of a row over whether he would wear his military uniform for official events including the late monarch’s state funeral. Only working royals – which Harry and his disgraced uncle the Duke of York are not – were being permitted to dress in uniform at five ceremonial occasions. The events are the St Giles’ Cathedral service in Edinburgh, the coffin’s procession to Westminster Hall, the vigil at the lying in state, the funeral in Westminster Abbey and the committal service in Windsor.

But an exception was made for Andrew to wear his uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen when he stands guard around her coffin during the vigil with her children. In a previous statement, the Duke’s spokesman said: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.” The uniform ban was no doubt a bitter blow for ex-solder Harry, who is proud of his decade in the forces.

The Duke was devastated after being stripped of his honorary military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines in the wake of Megxit. In his tribute to the late Queen, he opened up on when the Queen attended his passing out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army. He told of his “first meeting” with his Granny as “my Commander-in-Chief”. Harry wore a morning suit with his medals as he walked in the solemn procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday ahead of the late monarch lying in state. At Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, the thorny issue was dealt with by the Queen who decided that no members of the Royal Family should wear uniform.

It comes after outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan, who has been a critic of the Sussexes, backed Harry to wear his military garb. Writing in the Sun, Mr Morgan admitted he was “not a fan” of the Duke who he branded a “petulant brat”. But he added: “One thing I will never begrudge him is the right to be properly respected for his military service which included two tours of Afghanistan. “And I don’t think it’s right that he has been banned from wearing his uniform at events to commemorate the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. “I know the ‘rules’ say he can’t because only working royals can wear uniforms. “But there are times when such protocol and rules need to be torn up, and common sense applied, and this is one of them.”

It comes as Harry and Meghan are staying at Frogmore Cottage during their UK visit. The Sussexes, who are living in Montecito, were already in Britain as part of a Europe tour when the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral last Thursday. Express.co.uk has contacted representatives for the Duke for comment.