How to turn crossplay on and off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Crossplay functionality has quickly become an expected feature in many online games that are available on multiple platforms. A big reason for that is high-profile games like Call of Duty include the feature. The 2019 release of Modern Warfare was the first Call of Duty title to incorporate crossplay, and as you would expect, it returns in the sequel. Here is how to turn crossplay on or off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Related: How to dive and slide in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to turn cross platform play off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

By default, crossplay is automatically enabled when you first play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. With this in mind, you do not need to do anything to activate it, just sign in to your Activision Account, and you can access the game with your friends on other platforms.

To turn off crossplay, first, open up Settings. Next, go to the Account tab. To prevent playing against opponents on other platforms, turn Crossplay to Disabled.

Just like that, you can either activate or disable crossplay whenever you want. This allows you to turn off the feature if you feel like you are getting too many games on console against people with a mouse and keyboard, or for any other reason you don’t want to see them. Of course, if you ever want to play with friends on another platform, you will need to turn it back on.

Not every game that has crossplay actually gives you a choice to have crossplay on or off. It is largely up to the developer which way you play. We always appreciate the ability for game makers to give players a choice in how they play, so it is good to see Call of Duty have the option here.