John Wayne speechless after Maureen O’Hara’s forbidden improvised line

The 1952 Oscar-winning classic, considered by director John Ford to be his sexiest movie, saw John Wayne’s retired boxer Sean Thornton making a pilgrimage to his home village in Ireland to claim his family estate during the 1920s. There he met his match with Maureen O’Hara’s Mary Kate Danaher and her difficult brother Red, played by Victor McLaglen.

Shot in County Mayo and County Galway, The Quiet Man saw O’Hara suffering from a broken bone in her hand for much of production. In the scene where Wayne kisses her for the first time, she slapped his face. However, his block caused the breakage. And given the film was shot in order, she had to endure the pain without a cast to reset her bone.

To make matters more challenging for the leading lady, she had to whisper a line in Wayne’s ear that he was totally not prepared for.