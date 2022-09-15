Julia Fox Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Walking Away From Kanye West Relationship

After her brief but well-publicized romance with Kanye West earlier this year, Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox has reflected on why she’s “proud” for walking away from the relationship.

In an interview with ES Magazine, Fox addressed allegations that she only dated Ye amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian in an effort for more publicity. “That’s such bullshit,” she said. “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.” She also offered a rare glimpse into the romance, and said that there was a “good amount” of chemistry between the two.

“It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it,” she continued. “And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.” As for what those “red flags” were, she appeared to point the finger at Ye’s messy divorce. While the two dated, Ye publicly expressed his desire to get back with Kim.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with,” she said. “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

Fox and Kanye were first romantically linked near the end of 2021, going public with their relationship not long after. However, they announced that they had split in February, 2022. Ye is currently linked to model Chaney Jones, while Fox has wisely decided to keep her love life private following her relationship with the multi-hyphenate.